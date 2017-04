Sept 17 Innate Pharma SA :

* H1 net loss 9 million euros versus loss of eur 2.3 million in H1 2013

* H1 revenue from collaboration and licensing agreements 1 million euros versus 4.5 million euros in H1 2013

* 78.9 million euros in cash and cash equivalents as at June 30, 2014, and 4.4 million euros in financial debt