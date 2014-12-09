Dec 9 Innate Pharma SA :

* Q3 2014 revenue loss of 55,000 euros vs revenue of 2.3 million euros last year

* Cash, cash equivalents and financial instruments amounted to 74.7 million euros as at Sept. 30

* Estimates that it has sufficient cash to fund operation into end of 2017 Source text for Eikon:

