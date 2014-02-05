BRIEF-NeoGenomics sees Q2 2017 adjusted earnings per share $0.03-$0.04
* Neogenomics reports 15% volume growth and 10% reduction in average cost per test in the first quarter of 2017
Feb 5 Innate Pharma SA : * Buys full rights to anti-nkg2a checkpoint inhibitor from Novo Nordisk
* Novo Nordisk to reinforce its equity stake in Innate Pharma * Anti-nkg2a is a first-in-class therapeutic mab that is phase II ready * Novo nordisk will receive 2 million euros in cash and 600,000 shares for
licencing anti-nkg2a to Innate * Novo eligible to a total of 20 million euros in potential milestones and
single-digit tiered royalties on future sales * For more news, please click here
* Says Zydus receives final approval from the USFDA for Cholestyramine for oral suspension USP