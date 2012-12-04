US STOCKS-Wall St shrugs off jobs report to hit records as tech leads
MUMBAI Dec 4 Indiareit Fund Advisors, an Indian real estate fund and unit of drugmaker Piramal Enterprises , said on Tuesday it raised 4.4 billion rupees ($80.48 million) by selling three of its investments.
The exits include its phased stake sale in a special economic zone and a residential project in Pune and another residential project in Mumbai's western suburbs, it said in a statement.
The fund house has already returned about 9.05 billion rupees ($165.52 million) to investors from previous exits in earlier vintage funds and third party mandates, Indiareit said. ($1 = 54.6750 rupees) (Reporting by Indulal PM; Editing by Anand Basu)
