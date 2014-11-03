BRIEF-Renhe Pharmacy to pay cash div 1 yuan per 10 shares for FY 2016
* Says it plans to pay cash div 1 yuan per 10 shares for FY 2016
Nov 3Inno-Gene SA :
* Said on Saturday it sold 100 pct stake (1,000 shares) in NewLab Systems Sp. z o.o. to its chairman of the management board Michal Kaszuba for 100,000 zlotys
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
* Says it plans to pay cash div 1 yuan per 10 shares for FY 2016
WASHINGTON, April 25 U.S. President Donald Trump will not agree to a Democratic demand that subsidies for Obamacare be included in a must-pass spending bill in Congress, White House budget director Mick Mulvaney said on Tuesday.