* IPO priced around middle of its indicative range
* Aimed at complying with anti-trust rules, expanding client
base
(Adds IPO ranking, company performance)
By Joyce Lee
SEOUL, July 6 Innocean Worldwide Inc, an
advertising affiliate of Hyundai Motor Co, said its
initial public offering raised $300 million, becoming South
Korea's second-biggest IPO of the year.
Some 60 percent of the share sale came from shareholder
Chung Eui-sun, the heir apparent of the Hyundai Motor Group, and
his sister as the firm sought to comply with new anti-trust
regulations by slashing the family's combined holding to just
under 30 percent from 50 percent.
New laws that went into effect this year stipulate that
South Korean companies in which family ownership exceeds 30
percent will be fined if they make 'unfair profits' from deals
with other affiliate firms.
The IPO priced at 68,000 won per share, around the middle of
an indicative range of 64,000 to 71,000 won per share and
valuing the company at around 1.36 trillion won ($1.2 billion).
It will make its debut on July 17.
The rest of the funds raised will go to Innocean which is
looking to acquire other companies to diversify its client base,
Innocean CFO Yoon Seok-hun told reporters last month.
Innocean, the country's second-largest advertising agency
after Samsung Group's Cheil Worldwide Inc, garnered
about 70 percent of its revenues last year from Hyundai Motor
and sister firm Kia Motors Corp. It had an operating
margin of 11.2 percent in 2014, compared to Cheil's 4.8 percent.
But Innocean's global advertising billing fell 7 percent
over two years to 3.61 trillion won ($3.2 billion) in 2014, as
Hyundai and Kia lost ground to Japanese competitors which
benefited from a weaker yen.
The new anti-trust rules come amid increased scrutiny of
family shareholdings in South Korea's massive conglomerates and
greater calls for the interests of other shareholders to be
protected.
A U.S. fund is currently challenging a proposed $8 billion
merger of two Samsung Group companies seen as critical to a
stable leadership transition for Samsung's founding Lee family.
Hyundai Motor also said this year it will establish a
committee to represent shareholder interests when the board
makes key decisions such as acquisitions, after investors were
angered over a $10 billion land purchase last year that was
three times the appraised price.
($1 = 1,125.5600 won)
(Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)