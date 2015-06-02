SEOUL, June 2 Innocean Worldwide Inc, the
advertising arm of Hyundai Motor Group, plans to raise as much
as 355.1 billion won ($319.4 million) in an initial public
offering, the company said on Tuesday.
Preliminary plans call for existing shareholders to sell
around 3 million shares, while 2 million new shares will be
issued at an indicative price range of 64,000-71,000 won per
share.
Chung Eui-sun, the vice chairman of Hyundai Motor Co
who holds 1.8 million shares or a 10 percent stake
currently in Innocean, will offer 1.4 million shares from his
holdings in the IPO expected in July.
($1 = 1,111.9000 won)
(Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Anand Basu)