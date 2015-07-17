UPDATE 4-Nordstrom's comparable sales miss deepens department-store gloom
* Macy's shares hit 6-yr low in regular trade, weigh on rivals (Adds Nordstrom's earnings; updates shares)
SEOUL, July 17 Shares in Innocean Worldwide Inc , the advertising arm of Hyundai Motor Group, opened at 66,600 won a share in its market debut on Friday, below its 68,000 won IPO price, after the company's initial public offering raised 340.1 billion won ($296.7 million). ($1 = 1,146.3500 won) (Reporting by Yeawon Choi; Editing by Richard Pullin)
* Macy's shares hit 6-yr low in regular trade, weigh on rivals (Adds Nordstrom's earnings; updates shares)
WASHINGTON, May 11 U.S. President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Thursday to bolster the government's cyber security and protect critical infrastructure from cyber attacks, marking his first significant action to address what he has called a top priority.