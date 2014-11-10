Nov 10 Innofactor Plc :

* Innofactor re-evaluates the outlook for 2014

* Net sales in 2014 are expected to be about 43-45 million euros

* Operating profit before depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) in 2014 is expected to be about 3.5-4.5 million euros

* Previous guidance: net sales of about 43-48 million euros in 2014 and EBITDA of about 4-6 million euros in 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)