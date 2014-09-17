BRIEF-Taiji Computer sees H1 2017 net profit up 0-50 pct
* Sees net profit for H1 2017 to increase by 0 percent to 50 percent, or to be 18.0 million yuan to 27.0 million yuan, compared to net profit of the same period in 2016 (18.0 million yuan)
Sept 17 Innofactor Plc
* Says its personnel negotiations concluded
* Says announced on Sept. 2 it will start personnel negotiations in Finland regarding reduction of less than ten positions and temporary layoffs based on financial and productional grounds
* Says it will cut three positions and temporarily lay off eleven persons full-time and five persons part-time, both for ninety days
* Says initialy the number of employees to be temporarily laid off was estimated at most about thirty
* Says above mentioned arrangements are not estimated to have a negative impact on net sales Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)
* Says it issues 2017 the first tranche super short-term debentures worth 500 million yuan, with par coupon rate of 5.5 percent and a term of 270 days