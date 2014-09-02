Sept 2 Innofactor Plc : * Starts personnel negotiations in Finland and closes its St. Petersburg office * Says will start personnel negotiations in Finland regarding the reduction of

less than ten positions and temporary layoffs * Says negotiations affect administrative functions and those business areas

where customer purchasing behavior has changed * Estimated number of employees to be laid off is at the most about 30 * Says will close its St. Petersburg development * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage