Sept 2 Innofactor Plc :
* Starts personnel negotiations in Finland and closes its St.
Petersburg office
* Says will start personnel negotiations in Finland regarding
the reduction of
less than ten positions and temporary layoffs
* Says negotiations affect administrative functions and those
business areas
where customer purchasing behavior has changed
* Estimated number of employees to be laid off is at the most
about 30
* Says will close its St. Petersburg development
