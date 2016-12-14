FRANKFURT Dec 14 Leading German energy group
Innogy is combining its activities relating to electric
vehicles into a new unit, seeking to benefit from renewed
efforts by global carmakers to increase sales.
With about 5,300 charging points in over 20 countries,
Innogy already operates one of the largest such networks for
electric vehicles in Europe.
The new unit, eMobility, will launch at the start of January
and be headed by Elke Temme, who will report to Martin Herrmann,
board member in charge of Innogy's retail operations, the
company said on Wednesday.
Temme has held a number of management positions at Innogy
and its majority owner RWE since 2002. The new
division also includes Innogy's eCar sharing business and
efforts to develop a standard payment method for charging
stations.
"eMobility is the global growth story today," Innogy Chief
Executive Peter Terium said.
He confirmed the company would be interested in supplying
charging stations to a group of carmakers that last month
announced they would cooperate to boost the use of electric
cars.
"The initiative of the carmakers to set up a fast-charging
network across Europe is an excellent idea. And we are ready to
provide our state-of-the-art solutions and systems," Terium
said.
In November, four of the world's top carmakers -- Volkswagen
, Daimler, BMW and Ford --
agreed to invest in thousands of fast-charging sites across
Europe to boost mainstream acceptance of electric cars.
Innogy, in which utility RWE holds a 76.8 percent stake, is
not disclosing how much sales or profits it makes in the
business area of electric mobility.
