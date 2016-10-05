(Repeats with no changes to text, adds links)

By Arno Schuetze and Christoph Steitz

FRANKFURT, Oct 5 Utility RWE is expected to price the shares of Innogy, which bundles its renewables, network and retail units, at the upper end of the target range, Innogy said on Wednesday, signalling strong demand for Germany's largest IPO since 2000.

Investors will likely pay a price between 35 and 36 euros ($39.29-40.41) per share in the offering, a spokeswoman for Innogy said, the upper end of a 32-36 euro target range communicated last month.

Would-be shareholders are keen on Innogy's high share of regulated businesses, giving them clarity over its profits for several years into the future at a time when interest rates remain at record lows.

Books are covered twice already at a price of 35 euros apiece, a person familiar with the listing said, amounting to orders worth more than 9.7 billion euros. For any IPO to go through smoothly bankers consider it necessary to get bids for twice the volume of shares available.

The person added one large U.S. investment fund alone had placed an order for stock worth more than 700 million euros, following a similar order from asset manager BlackRock, which has committed to buy 940 million euros of Innogy shares.

As part of the IPO, Innogy will issue 55.6 million new shares while parent RWE aims to sell as many as 83.3 million existing shares, valuing the unit at up to 20 billion euros, more than twice RWE's current market capitalisation.

Parent RWE, which will hold at least 75 percent in Innogy following the listing, had already received orders for all of the shares on offer on Sept. 26, the first day of the subscription period. The stock is due to start trading on Friday.

Shares in RWE, Germany's largest utility behind E.ON , were down 2.2 percent at 1126 GMT, the second-biggest decliners among German blue-chip stocks.

($1 = 0.8908 euros)

