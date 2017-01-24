BRIEF-Droneshield seeks trading halt
* Seeks trading halt pending announcement of details of a proposed capital raising Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BERLIN Jan 24 Innogy, Germany's largest energy group, calls for more regulatory support for network expansion and a better integration of renewable energy into the country's power system, CEO Peter Terium tells Germany's Handelsblatt energy conference.
** Says implementation of energy turnaround in Germany seems uncontrolled and confused in parts
** Says renewables must be used to a much greater degree in areas of heating and traffic
** Says energy industry needs regulatory incentives to upgrade distribution grids (DSO)
** Says high voltage transmission grids (TSO) will be less relevant in future German energy market if DSO will be properly upgraded (Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Harro ten Wolde)
* Australasian defence and government sector supplier, EPE, purchases multiple counter drone systems for an end customer