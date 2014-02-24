TAIPEI Feb 24 Innolux Corp, the
world's No.3 flat panel maker, declined to rule out a potential
merger with smaller rival AU Optronics and said on
Monday any assistance from the government would be welcome.
Shares of AU Optronics surged 5.4 percent on Monday after
domestic media reported the Taiwanese government had welcomed a
potential merger between it and Innolux.
"We are not against such a merger ... If the government can
offer assistance, it would be good," Innolux spokeswoman Sophia
Cheng said.
AU Optronics declined to comment on reports of a potential
merger and told Reuters it had no specific plan for now,
although it was open to industry consolidation.
(Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree and
Paul Tait)