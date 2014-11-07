BRIEF-Infomark issues 3rd series convertible bonds worth 10 bln won
* Says it completed issuance of 3rd series unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds worth 10 billion won
Nov 7 Innolux Corp
* Says Oct sales at T$38.3 billion (1.25 billion US dollar)
Source text in Chinese:
Further company coverage: (1 US dollar = 30.6030 Taiwan dollar) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Says it completed issuance of 3rd series unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds worth 10 billion won
* Says it will change name to Nanjing DuoLun Technology Corp Ltd