BRIEF-Reliance Communications says lenders constitute joint forum to consider debt reduction plans
* Says Reliance Communications' lenders constitute joint forum
(Corrects grammatical error in headline)
TAIPEI Jan 17 Taiwan's Innolux, the world's No.3 flat-panel maker, said on Thursday that it has raised $504 million via an overseas right issue.
The share sale, which was in the form of global depository receipts (GDRs), was priced at T$12.98 ($0.45) per share, the company said in a statement to the Taiwan stock exchange. That was below the Thursday's closing price of T$14.15.
The sale was oversubscribed, indicating that foreign investors were confident of Innolux's outlook, the statement added. ($1 = 28.9760 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by David Goodman)
* AT&T Inc - intends to hire certain Brocade employees associated with that business