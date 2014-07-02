TAIPEI, July 2 Innolux Corp, the world's No.3 flat panel maker, plans to shift 25-30 percent of its manufacturing capacity in China to Taiwan in a bid to speed up production time and raise panel yields, a newspaper reported on Wednesday.

The Economic Daily quoted Chairman Tuan Hsing-Chien as saying that the move reflects signs of recovery for the industry.

Innolux and other flat panel makers have struggled with steep price drops and a supply glut for years.

Representatives for Innolux could not be reached immediately for comment. (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)