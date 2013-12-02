BRIEF-Luzerner Kantonalbank Q1 group profit up at 47.2 mln Swiss francs
* Q1 group profit of 47.2 million Swiss francs ($46.78 million), up 9.8 pct year-on-year
Investment and telecommunications services firm Innopac Holdings Ltd has moved into China's natural gas market, after a false start in 2011.
It announced that it had entered into a conditional sale and purchase agreement on Friday with Rubic Prize for the acquisition of 45 million ordinary shares of Extera - representing 81.82 percent of the investment holding company's issued and paid-up share capital - for S$17.1 million ($13.6 million).
($1 = 1.2536 Singapore dollars) (Compiled by Anshuman Daga; Editing by Sunil Nair)
April 11Shenzhen Forms Syntron Information Co Ltd :