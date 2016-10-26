SINGAPORE Oct 26 Southeast Asian private equity
firm Northstar Group agreed to acquire Singapore-listed
Innovalues Ltd, a manufacturer of precision machine
parts, for S$331.4 million ($239 million) in its latest buyout.
"The acquisition of Innovalues represents an opportunity for
the offeror to acquire control of a company in the precision
manufacturing sector with a regional manufacturing footprint,"
Innovalues and Northstar said in a joint statement on Wednesday.
An indirect fully-owned subsidiary of Northstar Equity
Partners IV, an investment fund managed by Northstar Advisors
Pte Ltd, will acquire all the shares of Innovalues at S$1.01
each, the companies said.
The buyer is paying a 30.5 percent premium to the 12-month
volume weighted average price of Innovalues as of April 6, the
last trading day before Innovalues announced the appointment of
Singapore-based Rippledot Capital Advisers for a strategic
review.
Innovalues stock last traded at S$0.975 before the company
asked for trading in its shares to be halted on Wednesday.
Standard Chartered is financial adviser to Northstar on the
deal.
($1 = 1.3886 Singapore dollars)
(Reporting by Anshuman Daga; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)