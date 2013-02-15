BRIEF-Xiamen 35.com Technology halts asset acquisition plan
* Says it halts asset acquisition plan, shares to resume trade on June 5
LONDON Feb 15 Innovation Group PLC : * Has delivered a solid start to the financial year * Confident that the group's performance is on track to meet its expectations
for the current financial year * Source text
* WARSAW STOCK EXCHANGE (WSE) ON THURSDAY RESOLVED TO SUSPEND TRADING IN SHARES OF MEDIATEL SA FOLLOWING REQUEST SUBMITTED BY POLISH FINANCIAL AUTHORITY (KNF)