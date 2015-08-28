Australia's Westpac H1 cash profit climbs 3 pct
May 8 Australia's No.2 lender Westpac Banking Corp said first-half cash profit rose 3 percent benefiting from improved credit quality and robust performance in markets business.
LONDON Aug 28 U.S. private equity firm Carlyle is in advanced talks about buying Innovation Group for 40 pence a share in cash, valuing its equity at almost 500 million pounds ($769 million), the British software company said on Friday.
Innovation, which provides software and services to help insurers process claims, said the talks may or may not lead to a deal.
Shares in Innovation Group, which have risen by 18 percent in the last 12 months, were trading 6 percent higher at 37.5 pence at 1029 GMT.
Under takeover rules, Carlyle has until Sept. 25 to make a firm offer for Innovation or announce it does not intend to make an offer.
Innovation Group is being advised by Investec.
($1 = 0.6503 pounds) (Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Jason Neely)
* Placed trading halt on Westpac Banking Corporation ordinary shares and debt securities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: