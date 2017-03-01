March 1 The U.S. Department of Health and Human
Services has a reputation for being a staid regulatory and
service agency in charge of essential programs such as Medicare
and Medicaid. It doesn’t exactly enjoy a reputation for being a
hotbed of innovation—but it should.
HHS tops Reuters’ second annual ranking of the Top 25 Global
Innovators – Government, a list that identifies and ranks the
publicly funded institutions doing the most to advance science
and technology. The rankings were compiled in partnership with
Clarivate Analytics, formerly the Intellectual Property &
Science business of Thomson Reuters, and are based on
proprietary data and analysis of indicators including patent
filings and research paper citations.
HHS takes top honors, rising from 4th place in 2016, largely
due to its increasingly influential patent portfolio, which saw
a rise in the number of citations by researchers at other
institutions around the world. Moving from first to second place
on this year’s list is France's Alternative Energies and Atomic
Energy Commission (CEA), which specializes in nuclear and
renewable energies, defense and security, as well as information
technology and health. And dropping from second to third is
Germany’s Fraunhofer Society. It is Europe's largest applied
research institution, with 24,000 staff members in 67 institutes
and research units in fields such as energy, transportation,
communication, healthcare and environment.
The United States is tied with Germany for the most
institutions in the top 25, with five each; France and Japan
each have four; and Australia, Canada, China, Singapore, South
Korea, Spain and the United Kingdom have one. Viewed on a
regional basis, European institutions dominate the list, with 11
ranked institutions compared to eight in Asia-Pacific and six in
North America.
While they might not get the headlines that Silicon Valley
startups do, government agencies have long been on the forefront
of innovation. They conduct the long-term and expensive R&D that
private companies find hard to justify to shareholders. The
results of government-funded research are part of everyday life,
including fluorescent lights, lasers, the global positioning
system and the Internet.
At Health and Human Services, researchers focus on
innovations that protect the health and well-being of American
citizens, and its 11 operating divisions include some of the
nation's most active centers for scientific inquiry. The
National Institutes of Health, for example, is one of the
world's foremost medical research centers, and has paved the way
for important discoveries including the invention of magnetic
resonance imaging, the mapping of the human genome, and more
recently the development of CRISPR, a genome editing tool that
is fueling a boom in new treatments and products from medical
and pharmaceutical companies. Likewise, the Centers for Disease
Control and Prevention studies emerging health threats and
develops new treatments for deadly diseases like malaria and
Ebola. The Food and Drug Administration funds the creation of
innovative new medical devices and pharmaceutical products. And
that’s just a partial list. The other subsidiary agencies of HHS
also consistently produce patents and papers that are frequently
cited by outside researchers, showing that HHS has an outsized
impact on R&D efforts at other government agencies, academia and
private industry.
Other U.S.-based institutions on the list include the
Department of Veterans Affairs (#17), the U.S. Navy (#22), and
two organizations funded by the U.S. Department of Energy, Los
Alamos National Laboratory (#24), and Lawrence Livermore
National Laboratory (#25). (Where possible, Clarivate Analytics
ranks the specific entity responsible for producing research,
instead of its parent organization. Since Department of Energy
labs file their patents individually, that allowed them to be
ranked individually. Other organizations, like HHS and VA,
centralize administration so that patents only list the name of
their parent agency; in those cases, the parent organization was
ranked instead of its subsidiaries.)
Of course, the relative ranking of any institution—or
whether it appears on the list at all—does not provide a
complete picture of whether its employees are doing important
research. Since the ranking primarily measures innovation on an
institutional level, it may overlook departments at agencies
which aren’t overall focused on science: The U.S. Department of
the Interior, for instance, is primarily dedicated to the
management and conservation of federal land and natural
resources, but important research is performed at its subsidiary
operating units, including the U.S. Geological Survey and the
National Park Service. And since the ranking is based on a
rolling eight-year window of patent filings and publications,
some highly innovative organizations may find themselves missing
from the current list even though they have been responsible for
some of the biggest innovations in human history –and likely
will be in the future. The National Aeronautics and Space
Administration was ranked #24 on the list in 2016, but just
missed the top 25 on this latest edition.
To compile the ranking, Clarivate Analytics began by
identifying more than 600 global organizations (including
educational institutions, nonprofit charities, and
government-funded institutions) that published the most articles
in academic journals. Then they identified the total number of
patents filed by each organization and evaluated each candidate
on factors including how many patents it filed, how often those
applications were granted, how many patents were filed to global
patent offices in addition to local authorities, and how often
the patents were cited by other patents. Candidates were also
evaluated in terms of the number of articles published by
researchers in academic journals, how often those papers were
cited by patents, and how many articles featured a co-author
from industry. Finally, they trimmed the list so that it only
included government-run or -funded organizations, and then
ranked them based on their performance.
Read the full methodology: reut.rs/2lvH0ZG
(Editing by Arlyn Gajilan and Alessandra Rafferty)