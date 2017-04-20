Ghana's 91-day bill yield falls to 12.6999 pct
ACCRA, May 26 The Bank of Ghana said the yield on its weekly 91-day bill fell to 12.6999 percent at an auction on Friday, from 13.2109 percent at the last sale on May 19.
NEW YORK, April 20 Shareholders of Innoviva Inc. handed a narrow victory to the U.S. respiratory drug company, voting in its three directors after fending off nominees from activist hedge fund Sarissa Capital, according to a source close to the matter.
In a dramatic turn that played out late until Wednesday night, the two sides nearly agreed to avoid the vote through a settlement but the company bowed out of the plan at the last minute when it became clearer that it may win all three seats . The source said a settlement would have added two of Sarissa's director nominees to the board.
Innoviva and Sarissa were not immediately available for comment.
(Reporting by Michael Flaherty; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
ACCRA, May 26 The Bank of Ghana said the yield on its weekly 91-day bill fell to 12.6999 percent at an auction on Friday, from 13.2109 percent at the last sale on May 19.
* Italy keen to avert "bail in" of investors in both banks (Adds sources, background)