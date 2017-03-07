March 7 Innoviva Inc said on Tuesday activist investor Sarissa Capital Management LP had nominated a slate of directors to replace a majority of the company's board.

Innoviva, formerly Theravance Inc, urged shareholders to vote for its recommended seven nominees, adding Sarissa had provided no rationale for its actions nor proposed a new strategic direction..

Sarissa Capital Management LP is a hedge fund run by billionaire investor Carl Icahn's former healthcare lieutenant. (Reporting by Akankshita Mukhopadhyay in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)