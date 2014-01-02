MUMBAI Jan 2 India's Inox Air Products plans to raise 7 billion rupees ($113.2 million) through the sale of 10-year bonds at 10.85 percent, a source with direct knowledge of the deal said.

The bonds will be issued in separately tradable principal parts only starting from the first year, the source said.

The bonds are rated AA by Crisil and Axis Bank is the sole arranger for the bond issue, as per the source. ($1 = 61.8550 rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Anand Basu)