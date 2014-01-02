GLOBAL MARKETS-Euro jumps, shares firm on French election relief
* Macron wins first round in French election, far ahead in polls
MUMBAI Jan 2 India's Inox Air Products plans to raise 7 billion rupees ($113.2 million) through the sale of 10-year bonds at 10.85 percent, a source with direct knowledge of the deal said.
The bonds will be issued in separately tradable principal parts only starting from the first year, the source said.
The bonds are rated AA by Crisil and Axis Bank is the sole arranger for the bond issue, as per the source. ($1 = 61.8550 rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Anand Basu)
Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.50/05.50 02.00/04.00 00.50/01.50 03.53% 03.77% 02.82% (Apr 20) 1000 02.50/05.50 00.50/01.50 02.00/04.00 03.53% 02.82% 03.76% -----------------------------------