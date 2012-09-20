HELSINKI, Sept 20 Finnish stainless steel maker
Outokumpu said it submitted a revised proposal to buy
ThyssenKrupp's Inoxum unit after the EU Commission
said it would not approve the deal without a sale of some of
their combined operations.
Outokumpu said on Thursday the revised proposal included a
sale of its Swedish melting and coil operations in Avesta, Nyby
and Kloster as well as part of its European sales network.
The EU Commission extended its review period through Nov.
16, the company said, adding it expected to finalise the deal by
the end of the year.
