HELSINKI, Sept 20 Finnish stainless steel maker Outokumpu said it submitted a revised proposal to buy ThyssenKrupp's Inoxum unit after the EU Commission said it would not approve the deal without a sale of some of their combined operations.

Outokumpu said on Thursday the revised proposal included a sale of its Swedish melting and coil operations in Avesta, Nyby and Kloster as well as part of its European sales network.

The EU Commission extended its review period through Nov. 16, the company said, adding it expected to finalise the deal by the end of the year.