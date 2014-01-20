TOKYO Jan 21 Japan's Inpex Corp said on Tuesday the government of Abu Dhabi has extended its concession for the Upper Zakum oil field by more than 15 years to Dec. 31, 2041.

Inpex has a 12 percent stake in the field, which is offshore from Abu Dhabi. Its previous term for the field would have expired on March 9, 2026, Inpex said in a statement. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Paul Tait)