UPDATE 3-Qatar's dispute with Arab states puts LNG market on edge
* Qatar trade: http://tmsnrt.rs/2sv4ouc (Adds UAE ban on Qatari LNG tankers in anchorage zone)
TOKYO Aug 21 Japan's top oil and gas explorer Inpex Corp said on Tuesday it has agreed to acquire a 9.99 percent stake in Angola's offshore oilfield block 14 from France's Total .
The deal is subject to the Angolan government's approval, Inpex said in a statement. Block 14 is producing crude oil at a rate of about 160,000 barrels per day, it said. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori and Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Michael Watson)
CANCUN, Mexico/NEW DELHI, June 5 Jet Airways Ltd , India's biggest full service carrier by market share, is in talks to buy 75 single aisle aircraft with an option to purchase another 75, two people familiar with the plan said on Monday.