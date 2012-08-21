TOKYO Aug 21 Japan's top oil and gas explorer Inpex Corp said on Tuesday it has agreed to acquire a 9.99 percent stake in Angola's offshore oilfield block 14 from France's Total .

The deal is subject to the Angolan government's approval, Inpex said in a statement. Block 14 is producing crude oil at a rate of about 160,000 barrels per day, it said. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori and Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Michael Watson)