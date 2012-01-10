CANBERRA Jan 10 Australia's Ichthys LNG project has signed long-term supply contracts on Tuesday with Taiwan's Corp, as well as Japan's Chubu Electric Power and Toho Gas, Australia's Resources Minister Martin Ferguson said.

"Today, we add Taiwan to the list of countries that will be powering their economies with clean, safe and reliable Australian LNG," Ferguson said at a contract signing ceremony in Melbourne. "This sales agreement will boost overall LNG imports to Taiwan by over 15 percent," he said without elaborating.

The Ichthys project, off the coast of Australia's Northern Territory, is being developed by Japan's biggest oil and gas developer Inpex and French energy company Total , and is expected to push total exports of Australia's booming LNG industry ahead of current top exporter Qatar. (Reporting by Rob Taylor; Editing by Ed Davies)