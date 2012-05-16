UPDATE 1-Warning of U.S. desertion, EU chief calls for European defence
* Says EU has 178 weapons systems, vs just 30 in U.S. (Recasts, updates with quotes)
TOKYO May 16 Inpex Corp said on Wednesday it plans to sell a 0.735 percent stake in the Ichthys liquefied natural gas project in Australia to Chubu Electric Power Co.
Inpex had previously said it would sell a 1.575 percent stake in the project to Tokyo Gas Co, 1.2 percent to Osaka Gas Co and 0.42 percent to Toho Gas Co. Inpex will retain a 72.07 percent stake in the project, with French oil group Total SA holding 24 percent. (Reporting by Mayumi Negishi; Editing by Michael Watson)
* Says EU has 178 weapons systems, vs just 30 in U.S. (Recasts, updates with quotes)
* Floating storage in Asia remains common (Updates throughout, changes dateline, previous SINGAPORE)