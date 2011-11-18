* Final decision may be delayed to mid-Jan from year-end
* Time constraints at year-end cited
TOKYO Nov 18 Japan's top oil and gas
developer Inpex Corp said on Friday a final investment
decision on its Ichthys liquefied natural gas (LNG) project in
Australia may not be made until mid-January due to time
constraints at the year-end.
Inpex said it and its partner, France's Total,
have been making steady progress toward reaching a final
decision by the goal of the year-end.
"While (the year-end) remains our target, taking into
account administrative constraints during the Christmas season
and New Year holiday periods, the decision may slip into
mid-January 2012," Inpex said in a statement.
Inpex is the operator of the 8.4 million tonnes per annum
project, which is 76 percent-owned by Inpex and 24 percent by
Total, has been waiting for the authorities in Australia to
approve its application for production licences.
Earlier this month Total put the cost of the project at more
than $30 billion, up from an initial estimated cost of $20
billion.
