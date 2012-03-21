TOKYO A Nomura Holdings (8604.T) employee was the source of information leaked to a Japanese fund manager penalised on Wednesday for insider trading ahead of a stock offering by energy firm Inpex (1605.T) in 2010, sources with knowledge of the matter said.

Japan's securities regulator recommended a 50,000 yen fine against Chuo Mitsui Asset Trust and Banking, saying the asset manager sold Inpex shares after a tip-off from a broker about its plans for a roughly $6 billion offering.

The announcement marked the first action by the Securities Exchange and Surveillance Commission since it launched a probe in 2010 into dubious trading around a string of share offerings that have tainted the reputation of Japan's capital markets.

The SESC is also investigating trading related to share sales by Tokyo Electric Power (9501.T) and Nippon Sheet Glass (5214.T) around which selling and volume patterns have triggered suspicion the information was leaked.

"We will continue to investigate. This is not over," an SESC executive told a briefing in Tokyo on Wednesday on the Inpex case. "The responsibility of the lead managing securities firm that passed on the information is a very serious matter."

The SESC did not name the securities company because it did not believe the individual or firm profited from the leak. It noted that Nomura Securities, Goldman Sachs, Mizuho Securities and JP Morgan were all underwriters on the deal.

While other underwriters declined to comment, Nomura issued a statement saying it was cooperating with the investigation and expressing "its regret" over the incident. It did not comment on whether any of its staff were the source of the information.

But according to sources, who declined to be identified because the probe is ongoing, a member of Nomura's sales force is the suspected source of the leak.

The case could discourage some institutional investors from trading with Nomura over the near term and leave Japan's top broker vulnerable to action by the Financial Services Agency, which has the regulatory authority to punish investment banks.

Reflecting those worries, shares of Nomura tumbled 4.1 percent on Wednesday. The stock had been on an uptrend in recent months thanks to an upswing in profits, helped by a resurgent stock market and progress on its $1.2 billion cost-cutting plan.

CHINESE WALL

The SESC said the tip on the Inpex share sale was leaked by a securities firm sales person, who got the information from a colleague in investment banking, crossing over a "Chinese Wall" that was supposed to divide the two operations.

After receiving the tip, the Chuo Mitsui Asset fund manager sold off its existing holdings in Inpex and took out fresh short positions. Altogether, the trades generated a profit of 14 million yen for his fund, the SESC said.

The $600 fine was calculated based on the estimated management commission on a profit of that size.

Jamie Allen, Secretary General of the Asian Corporate Governance Association (ACGA), said he welcomed the punishment but was worried the small size of the fine would "send the wrong signal to the market" about the seriousness of the issue.

Others saw merit in the public naming of the offender.

"The reputational damage is obviously much worse than the fine, given its size, and the regulators may feel that's sufficient to act as a disincentive to others," said a Tokyo-based capital markets banker.

Chuo Mitsui Asset, which is part of the Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings (8309.T) group, said it would conduct a thorough investigation into the issue. It declined to name the fund manager or the securities firm.

The fund manager had supervised a Cayman Islands domiciled Japanese equities fund called "Mitsui Trust Japan Long Short Fund". The assets under management of the fund totalled 2.7 billion yen as the end of February.

"We'll take this regulatory violation seriously. We apologise for causing a great deal of trouble and anxiety," Ken Sumida, the president of Chuo Mitsui Asset Trust and Banking, told a news conference.

REPUTATION RISK

The case will present a fresh challenge to Nomura CEO Kenichi Watanabe, who had just taken the helm in 2008 when the company fired a Hong Kong-based employee of its M&A advisory department at the centre of a suspected inside trading ring.

At the time Watanabe bowed deeply at a news conference and apologised for "failing to contribute to a fair market."

The suspicious selling activity before the 2010 offerings of Inpex and others had exacerbated Japan's reputation for being lax on insider trading, a problem that has been blamed largely on narrowly defined laws that limit the reach of regulators.

Last year Japan introduced a rule similar to "Regulation M" in the United States, which prohibits anyone from taking a short position during a restricted period after the announcement of a public offering and then buying that same stock in the offering.

But critics say regulators need more resources and the ability to levy heavier fines. Japan should also look to shorten its relatively long public-offering period of as much as 15 days to 5 working days to limit the short-selling window for speculative funds, the ACGA suggested in a public letter last year.

"The law hasn't made it easy for them. They need to tighten up the trading rules that allow them to go after companies," said Nicholas Smith, Japan strategist at CLSA. "There is no way that this is has been cleared up. There is still plenty of work to be done."

(Additional reporting by Chikafumi Hodo, Taiga Uranaka and Miki Kayaoka in Tokyo, Lawrence White in Hong Kong and Rachel Armstrong in Singapore; Editing by Joseph Radford and David Cowell)