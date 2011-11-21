TOKYO Nov 21 Japan's Inpex Corp said on Monday it has been granted approval to acquire 100 percent of Indonesia's Babar Selaru Block where it will conduct exploration activities.

The block, which is expected to be a promising area for oil and gas discovery, is located 60 km northwest of the Abadi gas field in the Masela Block, where Inpex is engaged in developing as the operator. (Reporting by Mayumi Negishi, James Topham; Editing by Joseph Radford)