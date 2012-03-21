TOKYO, March 21 Japan's Securities Exchange and
Surveillance Commision said on Wednesday that it has recommended
the Financial Services Agency fine Chuo Mitsui Asset Trust and
Banking as one of its employees is suspected of insider trading.
The watchdog said it was recommending that the Sumitomo
Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc unit be slapped with a
penalty of 50,000 yen ($600) over suspected insider trading by
one of its fund managers in Inpex Corp's 2010 public
share offering.
The fund manager received information about the share offer
from a securities firm, and made a profit through short selling
on the information prior to the announcement of the deal, a SESC
official said.
($1 = 83.6250 Japanese yen)
(Reporting by Miki Kayaoka; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)