* To buy 17.5 pct stake in floating LNG project for cash
* Inpex aims to apply knowledge to Indonesia project
TOKYO, March 16 Japan's Inpex Corp
said on Friday it is buying a 17.5 percent stake in the
Prelude floating liquefied natural gas (LNG) project in
Australia from Royal Dutch Shell Plc in a cash deal,
aiming to utilise the experience at its Abadi floating LNG
project in Indonesia.
Inpex did not disclose the value of the deal, but said it
would have little impact on its bottom line.
Inpex, Japan's top oil and gas developer, in July selected
Shell as a strategic partner for Indonesia's Abadi gas field and
sold it a 30 percent stake in the project.
Shell's Prelude project will likely be the first floating
LNG project online, according to industry experts, although
several other projects are also due to come online before the
end of the decade.
Currently, Inpex is considering starting the front-end
engineering and design (FEED) on Abadi project in the second
half of 2012, a company spokesman said.
Inpex shares ended 0.4 percent on Friday, ahead of the
announcement.