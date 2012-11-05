TOKYO Nov 5 Japan's top oil and gas explorer, Inpex Corp, said on Monday it had agreed to acquire a 26 percent stake in an offshore Indian exploration block, KG-DWN-2004/6, from India's state-run Oil and Natural Gas Corp .

After completion of the deal, which is subject to Indian government approval, exploration company ONGC will continue to serve as the block's operator, with a 34 percent stake, Inpex said. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)