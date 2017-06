TOKYO Jan 10 Japan's top oil and gas explorer Inpex Corp said on Tuesday it has agreed to sell a 0.42 percent stake in the Ichthys liquefied natural gas (LNG) project to Toho Gas, a buyer of Ichthys LNG.

Inpex's stake in the project is set to fall to 74.38 percent after the sale to Toho Gas and a separate deal to sell a 1.2 percent stake to Osaka Gas announced last month. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)