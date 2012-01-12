TOKYO Jan 12 Japan's top oil and gas explorer Inpex Corp said on Thursday it had agreed to sell a 1.575 percent stake in the Ichthys liquefied natural gas (LNG) project to Tokyo Gas Co, a buyer of Ichthys LNG.

Inpex will see its stake in the Ichthys project, off the coast of Australia's Northern Territory, fall to 72.805 percent when the sale to Tokyo Gas is completed, the company said in a statement. (Reporting by Risa Maeda; Editing by Michael Watson)