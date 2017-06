MUMBAI Dec 15 Pesticides maker Insecticides (India) is in talks with private equity firms to raise 700 million rupees to 1 billion rupees to expand capacities and launch new brands, its managing director said.

"We are holding talks with numerous investors but a deal would be signed only when we get a good price," Rajesh Aggarwal told Reuters in a telephone interview late on Wednesday.

The company, which acquired Monocil, a popular insecticide brand from Nocil early this year, is close to buying a global fungicide brand and launching it in India, Aggarwal said. (Reporting by Kaustubh Kulkarni; Editing by Harish Nambiar)