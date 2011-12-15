* Sees equity dilution of 7-10 pct through fund raising

* Concludes talks to buy global fungicide brand for Indian market

* FY13 sales seen at 9 bln rupees (Adds details, background, quotes, shares)

MUMBAI, Dec 15 Pesticides maker Insecticides (India) is in talks with private equity firms to raise 700 million rupees to 1 billion rupees to expand capacities and launch new brands, its managing director said.

"We are holding talks with numerous investors but a deal would be signed only when we get a good price," Rajesh Aggarwal told Reuters in a telephone interview late on Wednesday.

The company however does not plan to sell stake, he said adding, "We will issue fresh shares and there would be a dilution of 7 percent to 10 percent," Aggarwal said.

"If we don't get a good valuation, we might take loan for the time being."

Insecticides (India) has set up two new manufacturing units in the states of Jammu and Kashmir and Gujarat with an investment of about 550 million rupees.

The plant in Jammu and Kashmir makes formulations, while the unit in Gujarat makes both formulations and raw material for agrochemicals and urban pest-control products.

"The new plants have started operations and they would significantly boost our sales in the next financial year (FY13)," he said.

The two plants would generate sales of 1.25 billion rupees in the current year, while they would contribute 3 billion rupees in revenue terms next year, Aggarwal said.

Insecticides (India) expects sales of 6 billion rupees in the current fiscal year ending March 2012, which is likely to rise to 9 billion rupees next year, he said.

Insecticides (India), which entered the capital market in May 2007, had clocked consolidated revenue of 4 billion rupees in FY10.

NEW BRANDS, EXPANSION

The company, which acquired Monocil, a popular insecticide brand from Nocil early this year, is close to buying a global fungicide brand and launch it in India, Aggarwal said.

"We have concluded the discussions and a final decision would soon be announced," he said.

Sales from Monocil, part of the company's nearly 100 brands, would touch 450 million rupees, as expected earlier, he said.

The Delhi-based chemicals maker has a collaboration with U.S.-based Amvac Chemical Corp to manufacture and market the latter's brand "Themit" in India.

"The brand is growing 10-15 percent every year," he said, adding it would add about 400 million rupees in revenue this year.

The firm operates in two segments -- agrochemicals and urban pests - with the latter expected to account for 10 percent of revenue in a year's time, he added.

The company has acquired land in the western state of Rajasthan to expand its existing raw material making capacity. "We would invest about 20 crore (200 million rupees) next year to build this unit."

At 1:13 p.m., shares of Insecticides (India) were trading at 396.95 rupees, down 1 percent in a weak Mumbai market. (Editing by Harish Nambiar)