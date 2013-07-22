MUMBAI, July 22 Insecticides (India) Ltd
expects a sales growth of about 30 percent in 2013/14
as the introduction of new pest-control products, capacity
expansion and favourable weather would bolster demand, a senior
company official told Reuters on Monday.
The manufacturer of agri-chemicals posted sales of 6.17
billion rupees ($103.46 million) in the fiscal year ended March
31.
"We are introducing new molecules, starting new production
facilities. Besides, more area has come under crops this year
due to good weather," said Rajesh Aggarwal, managing director of
Insecticides (India).
Indian farmers have sown crops on 62 million hectares as on
July 19, compared with 50.6 million hectares during the same
period a year earlier as the south Asian country received more
rainfall than the normal.
($1 = 59.63 rupees)
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)