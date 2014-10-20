UPDATE 1-EU lawmakers vote to make YouTube fight online hate speech
* Member states could ask them to help finance EU films (Adds tech lobby group comment)
Oct 20 Inside Secure SA :
* Launches VAULTiTRUST trusted security personalization and provisioning service for Internet of Things (IoT) hardware and software security solutions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom: +48 58 698 39 20; Gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
* Member states could ask them to help finance EU films (Adds tech lobby group comment)
* SAID ON TUESDAY THAT THE RIGHTS ISSUE IS NOW REGISTRED AT BOLAGSVERKET