BRIEF-OCBC Bank and Great Eastern Holdings receive proposals regarding their combined stakes in United Engineers and WBL
June 1 Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited
Former CIO Ina Drew and other JP Morgan officers appear before a Senate subcommittee after its investigation found the bank ignored risks, leading to the $6.2 billion "London Whale" trading loss. link.reuters.com/kyx66t (Mark Porter 646 223 6211)
June 1 Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited
WASHINGTON, May 31 U.S. President Donald Trump talked trade with Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc during a White House visit on Wednesday and welcomed the signing of business deals worth billions of dollars and the jobs they would create.