Swedish telco Rebtel seeks $20 mln cash injection for growth
STOCKHOLM, April 7 International calling service provider Rebtel wants to raise about $20 million in financing this year to accelerate growth, its chief executive said.
Top investors on what Buffett should buy nextBond holders to "get crushed"; stay in stocks"Less than meets the eye" in Berkshire resultsMario Gabelli likes Bourbon with his BRK stakeRecipe for Buffett's next takeover: HersheyU.S. ills to persist;invest in foreign marketsBuffett 2013: Value investor to Buffett: Buy Ikea!Brink's will keep investors safe, bonds won'tBerkshire investor's reaction to Kass inquisitionBuffett: Top investors offer best value plays of 2013Buffett 2013: Berkshire's annual meeting in 60 secondsStockman's wrong; no stock market bubble - Buffett
STOCKHOLM, April 7 International calling service provider Rebtel wants to raise about $20 million in financing this year to accelerate growth, its chief executive said.
TUNIS, April 7 France has agreed to lend Tunisia 135 million euros ($143 million) to finance two infrastructure projects, Tunisia's prime minister said on Friday.