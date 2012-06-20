* James Sanders jailed for record 4 years
* Case investigated in UK and U.S.
* FSA pushed for custodial sentences
By Kirstin Ridley
LONDON, June 20 A British trader and his wife
who helped fund a lavish lifestyle from illegal share dealing,
were jailed on Wednesday in a landmark case pursued by
prosecutors on both sides of the Atlantic.
James Sanders, who owned and was a director of now-defunct
brokerage Blue Index, his wife Miranda and James Swallow, a Blue
Index co-director, had last month pleaded guilty to a combined
18 counts of insider dealing between October 2006 and February
2008.
James Sanders, dubbed by Judge Peregrine Simon as "the
driving force behind the criminality", was jailed for a record
four years. Miranda Sanders - who was tipped off about imminent
U.S. takeovers by her sister in America - was jailed for 10
months, as was Swallow.
The striking, sharply-dressed couple, who are both in their
mid thirties and have two young children, saw their sentences
cut by 25 percent after pleading guilty, although James
initially argued his trades were legitimate stock picks.
They held hands while judge Peregrine Simon read out the
case against them and kissed after sentencing. Miranda turned to
smile and nod encouragingly at a woman in the court room's
public gallery, who burst into tears on sentencing.
The Financial Services Authority (FSA), which brought the UK
prosecution, said the three scooped almost 2.0 million pounds
($3.1 million) in profits from illegal share dealings, while
Blue Index clients made around 10.2 million - a precursor to the
Sanders' couple selling the business for around 8.0 million.
The FSA, which only started prosecuting notoriously tricky
insider dealing cases in 2007 after being criticised for its
"light touch" approach to regulation, had pushed for three
custodial sentences despite the couple's young family.
"This was a case of systematic abuse by approved people of
their privileged position in the market - we are determined to
stamp out such abuse," said Tracey McDermott, acting head of
enforcement at the Financial Services Authority (FSA).
"No doubt as they prepare to spend their first night behind
bars, they will be reflecting on the consequences of their
greed. Others, who might be tempted to do the same, should be in
no doubt about our continued commitment to use all of the tools
at our disposal to tackle those who abuse the market."
NAILED
The FSA was first alerted to possible insider dealing after
spotting unusually heavy trade in U.S.-listed staffing services
company Kronos ahead of its takeover by private equity house
Hellman & Friedman Capital Partners in 2007.
Calling on the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), its
U.S. peer, the regulator eventually pieced together the links
between the Sanders couple and Miranda's San Francisco-based
sister and brother-in-law, an M&A partner at accountancy firm
Deloitte, "Annie and Arnie" McClellan.
In a tortuous case that involved trawling through 26 million
emails and 800,000 phone calls recorded on Blue Index's office
lines, regulators focused on dealings in five takeover targets:
Kronos, Per Se, aQuantive, ChoicePoint and Getty Images.
McDermott told a journalist briefing there were "whoops of
joy" in the FSA's offices when in one recorded telephone call,
James Sanders' father Tim asks: "Is this not insider dealing?"
James answers: "No, not really. Well ...". When his father
laughs and says: "Try proving it", James says: "Yes, exactly".
A consummate trader, James Sanders told a newspaper in 2008
his mantra was: "Buy at the point of maximum fear" after
snapping up a 5 million pound property in London's exclusive
Kensington district for a 22 percent discount at the height of
the credit crunch.
The FSA found what they called his "life plan" in his
kitchen, in which he documented his plans to pay off his
mortgages and luxury cars and resign from Blue Index by placing
one 200,000 pound tip a year.
In a scribbled account, he put aside 100,000 pounds for a
"car fund" and 50,000 for a watch, clothes, holidays and wine.
Blue Index was a specialist brokerage of contracts for
differences (CFD), a tax-efficient trade that allows dealers to
speculate on short-term price fluctuations of assets such as
stocks by buying a percentage of their value, or "margin".
The FSA said the insider in the case was Miranda's
brother-in-law Arnold McClellan, a senior partner at the San
Francisco branch of Deloitte. It said Miranda's sister Annabel
or Arnold leaked privileged, price-sensitive information to the
British couple about U.S. securities listed in New York.
James Sanders then disclosed information to James Swallow
and encouraged Blue Index clients to trade in those stocks.
Annabel McClellan has already been jailed for 11 months
without parole and fined $1.0 million after being pursued by the
SEC, Department of Justice (DoJ) and Federal Bureau of
Investigation (FBI). No charges were brought against Arnold, who
has now retired.
James Sanders, meanwhile, has been forced to park the
Ferrari and has been disqualified as a director for five years.
The court will decide on confiscation orders at a later date.
The FSA, which said it spent "millions" on pursuing the Blue
Index case, is prosecuting 11 others for insider dealing - an
offence that carries a maximum jail term of 7 years in the UK.
"This case really does demonstrate the FSA's determination
to deliver criminal prosecutions for insider dealing," said Tim
Dolan, a lawyer at Pinsent Masons.
"While the FSA have still brought relatively few criminal
actions, and have not always been successful, results like this
should go some way to deterring insider dealing in the future."