By Aruna Viswanatha
Jan 29 A Chicago-based accountant was indicted
for allegedly trading ahead of an earnings announcement from his
then employer, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc,
U.S. federal prosecutors said on Wednesday.
Accountant Steven Dombrowski purchased put options and
engaged in short sales of stock based on inside information
about Allscripts' financial results for the first quarter of
2012, the U.S. Attorney's office in Chicago said.
Dombrowski, who was employed as audit director at
Allscripts, which provides information technology services to
the healthcare industry, allegedly earned $286,211 from those
trades.
He now also faces charges from the Securities and Exchange
Commission.
Dombrowski left the company in December 2012, according to
an Allscripts representative. A lawyer for Dombrowski did not
immediately respond to a request for comment.
According to the charges, Dombrowski, and the employees he
supervised, audited and tested how Allscripts calculated and
reported its financial performance.
In April 2012, he allegedly learnt that Allscripts was going
to announce worse-than-expected first quarter results.
He then sold short 1,000 shares of Allscripts' stock and
purchased some 510 put option contracts that would only be
profitable if the company's stock price dropped, the SEC said.
"As alleged in our complaint, Dombrowski attempted to profit
off his company's poor financial results and hide his breach of
duty to his employer by conducting his illegal trading through
his wife's account," Timothy Warren, associate director of the
SEC's Chicago office, said in a statement.
"His efforts have landed him in court," he said.