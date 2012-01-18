The FBI is making several arrests as part of the government's sweeping probe into insider trading, people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

Anthony Chiasson, who co-founded the Level Global Investors hedge fund, is turning himself in to authorities, one of the people said.

Among the others is Todd Newman, who headed technology trading for Diamondback Capital Management from Boston, another person said. He had been placed on leave of absence in 2010 and subsequently let go by that firm.

The people declined to be named because of a lack of authority to speak about the arrests. Lawyers for Chiasson and Newman did not immediately return requests for comment.

Wednesday's arrests reflect a widening of the government's long-running probe into the alleged sharing of confidential information about publicly traded companies with hedge fund managers and analysts.

More than 50 people have been arrested or charged in overlapping probes that were first unveiled in October 2009. Most of these people have pleaded guilty or been convicted.

Many government cases have been based at least in part on the use of wiretaps authorized by several federal judges.

Reuters had earlier reported the government's interest in Newman.

Level Global and Diamondback are among several firms that were raided by the FBI in late 2010 in the probe. Others included Loch Capital Management and Barai Capital Management.

Raj Rajaratnam, a former billionaire and founder of Galleon Group, remains the best-known investor implicated in the probe. A jury convicted him of fraud and conspiracy charges last May, and he is now serving an 11-year prison term.

Rajat Gupta, a former chief of the consulting firm McKinsey & Co and director of both Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS.N) and Procter & Gamble Co (PG.N), has been charged with providing illegal tips to Rajaratnam. He is fighting those charges.

(Reporting by Matthew Goldstein, Basil Katz and Jonathan Stempel in New York; and Svea Herbst-Bayliss in Boston, editing by Dave Zimmerman; New York Newsroom, (646) 223-6000)