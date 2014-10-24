(Adds details of case, statement from SEC official)
By Joseph Ax
NEW YORK Oct 24 A former Bank of New York
Mellon Corp employee on Friday pleaded guilty to insider
trading based on tips from a former Merck & Co Inc
employee about potential pharmaceutical mergers.
Federal prosecutors in New York said David Post, 41, a
product manager at the bank, received nonpublic information from
a former Rutgers Business School classmate about three
companies: Idenix Pharmaceuticals, Ardea BioSciences and
ViroPharma Inc.
Prosecutors did not name the classmate, but on Oct. 14 they
charged Zachary Zwerko, a former senior finance analyst with
Merck, with passing inside tips about the same three stocks to a
Rutgers classmate who worked at a bank.
The connection was confirmed when the U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission on Friday amended a parallel civil complaint
against Zwerko to include Post as a defendant.
Ron Gruendl, a spokesman for Bank of New York Mellon, said
Post's conduct was not connected to his work at the bank.
"We have cooperated fully with law enforcement and
regulatory agencies," he said. "He is no longer employed here."
According to criminal and civil court filings, Zwerko passed
information to Post about Merck's acquisition of Idenix as well
as Ardea and ViroPharma, which Zwerko learned were potential
acquisition targets. Post then traded on the information and
split the profits with Zwerko, authorities said.
AstraZeneca PLC announced a bid for Ardea in April
2012, while Shire PLC announced a takeover of ViroPharma
in November 2013.
"Post and Zwerko tried to keep law enforcement authorities
in the dark by using prepaid cell phones and a dummy e-mail
account to communicate inside information, and Post doled out
the kickbacks inside his own home," Sanjay Wadhwa, senior
associate director of the SEC's New York regional office, said
in a statement.
At a court hearing before U.S. District Judge Alvin
Hellerstein, a tearful Post admitted he executed a series of
trades between 2012 and 2014 based on the tips.
He entered a guilty plea to one count of conspiracy and
three counts of securities fraud as part of a cooperation
agreement with the Manhattan U.S. Attorney's office.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Jessica Masella said in court that
Post is believed to have earned more than $700,000 in illicit
profits.
Post, a resident of Livingston, New Jersey, is scheduled to
be sentenced in January and faces up to 20 years in prison on
each securities fraud count and up to 5 years on the conspiracy
charge, although a maximum sentence is unlikely.
