LONDON Feb 11 The former financial planning and group reporting manager of technology company Logica Plc appeared in a London court on Wednesday charged with insider dealing offences.

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) said 33-year-old Ryan Tony Willmott had been charged with three offences of passing on confidential, price-sensitive market information relating to trading in Logica in May and June 2012.

Canadian IT services firm CGI Group Inc bought Anglo-Dutch rival Logica for $2.64 billion in 2012.

Insider dealing is a criminal offence in Britain that can be punishable by a fine and up to seven years in prison.

It was not immediately clear if Willmott indicated a plea. (Reporting by Kirstin Ridley; Editing by Crispian Balmer)