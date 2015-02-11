LONDON Feb 11 The former financial planning and
group reporting manager of technology company Logica Plc
appeared in a London court on Wednesday charged with insider
dealing offences.
The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) said 33-year-old Ryan
Tony Willmott had been charged with three offences of passing on
confidential, price-sensitive market information relating to
trading in Logica in May and June 2012.
Canadian IT services firm CGI Group Inc bought
Anglo-Dutch rival Logica for $2.64 billion in 2012.
Insider dealing is a criminal offence in Britain that can be
punishable by a fine and up to seven years in prison.
It was not immediately clear if Willmott indicated a plea.
